Spurs' Tony Parker: Officially questionable Saturday

Parker (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Parker sat out Thursday's game against the Lakers while nursing a sprained right ankle, though reportedly felt good enough to play, ultimately being held out for precautionary reasons. More word on his available should arrive following the team's Saturday morning shootaround.

