Spurs' Tony Parker: Out for recovery Saturday
Parker will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Suns for injury management purposes.
Parker missed the first month-plus of the season while recovering from a torn quad. So, understandably, the team will continue to exercise caution with their veteran point guard, holding him out periodically. In his absence, Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray will likely absorb most of his minutes at point guard.
