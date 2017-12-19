Spurs' Tony Parker: Out for rest Wednesday

Parker will sit out Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers for rest, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The Spurs have been limiting Parker's workload as much as possible this season and will once again give him the night of Wednesday with the hope of keeping him fresh throughout the entire season. With Parker sidelined, Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills should both benefit with an increased workload, though the Spurs haven't announced who will start in Parker's place at this point. Look for Parker to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Jazz.