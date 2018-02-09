Spurs' Tony Parker: Out Saturday vs. Warriors

Parker is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to back tightness.

With both Parker and Dejounte Murray (ankle) ruled out of the contest, Patty Mills is the most likely candidate to start at point guard Saturday, with Bryn Forbes expected to see extra minutes off the bench. Parker hasn't missed a game since Jan. 11 but the Spurs have no problem giving the 35-year-old a game off every so often to address lingering injuries.