Spurs' Tony Parker: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Parker won't play in Sunday's game against Portland due to injury management purposes.

Parker was sidelined for rest purposes on Wednesday before returning to play Friday. With the Spurs set for a back-to-back set on Sunday and Monday, they're likely sitting Parker Sunday so that he's a go for Monday's game against Sacramento. Look for Patty Mills and Dejuounte Murray to see an uptick in minutes as they handle the bulk of point guard duties in Parker's absence.