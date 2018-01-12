Spurs' Tony Parker: Out Thursday, expected back Saturday

Parker (ankle), who is out for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, says he expects to be back for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Parker also notes he could have played Thursday but is sitting out as a precautionary measure. With him out Thursday, Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills should see expanded roles.

