Spurs' Tony Parker: Out Thursday vs. Lakers
Parker (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Parker came into Thursday with a doubtful designation, so this was the expected move all along. Look for the Spurs to remain as cautious as possible with their veteran point guard and it wouldn't be surprising if he missed more time considering coach Gregg Popovich's conservative approach. With Parker out Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills should see expanded roles, with Murray being the expected replacement in the starting five.
