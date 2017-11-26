Spurs' Tony Parker: Plans to make season debut Monday

Parker (quad) said he plans to make his season debut Monday against the Mavericks, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

The Spurs have been handling Parker with care as he works back from a torn quad, but after working with the team's G-League affiliate for the last few weeks, the veteran is poised to make his return to NBA action. Parker, who has not played since the Western Conference Semifinals, will likely be integrated slowly, and it's no guarantee that he'll return to a starting role right away.