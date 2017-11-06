Spurs' Tony Parker: Practicing with G-League affiliate

Parker (quad) was assigned to the Austin Spurs of the G-League on Monday.

Parker has already spent some time with the G-League Spurs as he works back from a torn quad, and in all likelihood this latest assignment will be a brief one. It remains unclear exactly when Parker might return to an NBA floor, but the fact that he's able to practice, even if it's in the G-League, is an encouraging sign.

