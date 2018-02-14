Spurs' Tony Parker: Productive off bench in loss

Parker (back) tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Parker returned from a one-game absence and thrived, with his scoring total second only to Joffrey Lauvergne on the Spurs for the night. The veteran point guard appears to have settled into his reserve role behind Dejounte Murray, as he's now posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of the past four games, and on six occasions over the last 11 contests overall. His minutes are typically maxing out in the low 20s these days, however, so his contributions are likely to fluctuate somewhat.