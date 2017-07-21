Spurs' Tony Parker: Progressing in rehab

Parker (quad) is progressing in his rehabilitation and can now run on his injured left leg, Cody McCrary of MySanAntonio.com reports.

Though Parker, who ruptured his left quad during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, is making strides with his rehab, he told Argentinian reporters that "it's still going to be another four or five months". With that in mind, it's still realistic at this point to hold onto the January return date that he's been targeting since late May.

