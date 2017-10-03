Spurs' Tony Parker: Progressing well in recovery

Parker (quad) is progressing well in his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon, the San Antonio Express-News reports. "I think he's going to be ahead of schedule," coach Gregg Popovich said. "I kept thinking he might be ready in January or something. He might be ready in December. He's come along really well."

Parker, himself, said last month that he's aiming for a return sometime in November, but knowing Popovich and the Spurs, he'll likely be brought along slowly. Regardless, the point guard appears to be well ahead of schedule after the Spurs initially feared he'd miss a large chunk of the 2017-18 campaign. As of the first week of camp, Parker has been cleared for weight lifting, running and shooting but is roughly "a month or so" away from taking any contact, per Popovich. "It will take some time because, when I come back, I want to come back like I was playing in the playoffs," Parker said. "Not come back and miss three games, play one game, then miss three games." In the Spurs' preseason opener Monday, second-year pro Dejounte Murray got the start at point guard in his place.