Spurs' Tony Parker: Questionable for Monday

Parker (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Parker was held out of Saturday's game against the Warriors as he nursed back tightness, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision Sunday. Expect an update on Parker after the team's shootaround in the morning, but his status likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable as well, San Antonio could once again be light on point guard depth in Utah.