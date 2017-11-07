Spurs' Tony Parker: Recalled from G-League

Parker (quad) was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Parker was with the Austin Spurs once again to practice and rehabilitate. While it still remains unclear as to when he'll make his NBA return, there hasn't been any word of a setback, which is encouraging.

