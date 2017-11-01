Spurs' Tony Parker: Recalled from G-League

Parker (quadriceps) was recalled from the G-League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Parker spent a little less than a week on a rehab assignment in the G-League after being cleared for full-contact drills. It's unclear at the moment if he'll be sent back down to play in one or more games at some point, but he's at the NBA level for now. He's expected to return to the floor from a ruptured quad in mid-November.