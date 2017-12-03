Spurs' Tony Parker: Resting Sunday vs. Thunder
Parker will sit out Sunday's game against the Thunder for rest, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Parker has played in each of the last three games after missing the entire start of the season with a quad injury. However, with the Spurs heading into a back-to-back set, they'll give him the night off Sunday in order to avoid excessive strain on the previous injury. That means Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray should see elevated roles at point guard, though only a temporary uptick in value, as Parker should be back in the lineup for Monday's tilt with the Pistons.
More News
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Will face 15-minute restriction for next few games•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Starting at point guard in season debut•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Will play Monday, could have minutes limit•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Plans to make season debut Monday•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Still a few weeks away from a return•
-
Spurs' Tony Parker: Likely out at least another few weeks•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...