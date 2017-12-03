Spurs' Tony Parker: Resting Sunday vs. Thunder

Parker will sit out Sunday's game against the Thunder for rest, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Parker has played in each of the last three games after missing the entire start of the season with a quad injury. However, with the Spurs heading into a back-to-back set, they'll give him the night off Sunday in order to avoid excessive strain on the previous injury. That means Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray should see elevated roles at point guard, though only a temporary uptick in value, as Parker should be back in the lineup for Monday's tilt with the Pistons.