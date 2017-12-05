Spurs' Tony Parker: Returns to starting lineup
Parker recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes Monday in a win over the Pistons.
Parker returned to the starting lineup after sitting out of Sunday's game to rest. Parker has played in just three games this season after starting the season with a quad injury and has yet to play more than 20 minutes in a game. The Spurs have a busy week, with four games in six days, so Parker could potentially sit out another game this week as he is still easing his way back into the rotation.
