Spurs' Tony Parker: Scoreless over 16 minutes Wednesday

Parker was held scoreless (0-3 FG) in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime loss to the Lakers, recording just one assist and no other statistics over 16 minutes.

It's been a rough stretch for Parker since mid-March, as he's now been held scoreless twice and scored in single digits in nine other games since March 15. The veteran point guard has seen Dejounte Murray take definitive control of the starting job, while he's been relegated to minutes in the teens in nine consecutive contests. Given his minimal role, Parker holds next to no fantasy value as the regular season winds down, although the possibility that head coach Gregg Popovich expands his playing time in the postseason is certainly a possibility.