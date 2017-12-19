Spurs' Tony Parker: Scores season-high 16 in Monday's win

Parker scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding seven assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Monday's 109-91 win over the Clippers.

It was his best performance yet since returning to the lineup in late November from a quad injury. The Spurs don't seem to be in any hurry to substantially increase Parker's workload, however -- he's still getting frequent rest days, and has yet to play more than 24 minutes in any of his nine games -- so the veteran point guard will be tough to rely on from a fantasy perspective until his role becomes a little more stable.