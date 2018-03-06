Spurs' Tony Parker: Scores season-high 23 in Monday's win

Parker scored 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four assists and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 100-98 win over the Grizzlies.

The 35-year-old turned back the clock for at least one evening, leading the Spurs in scoring while seeing his biggest workload since Jan. 5. Parker's minutes and production remain too erratic to count on him in most fantasy formats -- he was held scoreless in 14 minutes against the Cavs just three games ago -- but the savvy veteran still has a little bit of gas left in his tank.