Spurs' Tony Parker: Set for G-League rehab stint
Parker (quad) will begin a G-League rehab assignment in the near future, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.
A ruptured quad has kept Parker on the shelf since Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against Houston, but he's made significant progress in his recovery and was cleared for full contact drills earlier in the week. The expectation is that Parker will begin practicing with the Austin Spurs this week, where he'll progress to full-court, 5-on-5 work before likely appearing in a handful of G-League games to help expedite his return to game shape.
