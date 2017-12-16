Spurs' Tony Parker: Set to rest Saturday
Parker is expected to sit out Saturday's game against the Mavs to rest, Mavs play-by-play man Mark Followill reports.
With the Spurs playing on the second night of a back-to-back set, both Parker and Kawhi Leonard will be held out for precautionary reasons. Expect Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills to each pick up increased minutes in Parker's absence.
