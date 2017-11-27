Spurs' Tony Parker: Starting at point guard in season debut
Parker (quad) will start at point guard for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
It was announced earlier Monday that Parker would be making his season debut, though it now appears he'll also instantly jump into the starting five at point guard. The fact that Parker has missed the first month-plus of the season recovering from a torn quad likely means he'll only see a handful of minutes, so he's not exactly an attractive fantasy option. With Parker available and starting, Patty Mills will head back to the bench and should see a decline in his role, while Dejounte Murray should see less minutes as well.
