Spurs' Tony Parker: Starting Thursday vs. Jazz

Parker will start Thursday against the Jazz, Tom Orsborn of ExpressNews.com reports.

Parker was given Wednesday night off to rest but the veteran will now return to the starting rotation. He will be joined by Bryn Forbes in the backcourt after Danny Green was ruled out with a groin injury. Parker played his best game of the season Monday against the Clippers, totaling 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) while adding seven assists and two steals in 23 minutes, as he continues to get back to full strength after missing significant time with a quad injury.