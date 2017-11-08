Spurs' Tony Parker: Still a few weeks away from a return

Parker (quad) is another few weeks away from a return, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports. "Tony is at the point where he has been going five on five and that sort of thing. He's not totally confident. It will be a few more weeks. But he's definitely going in the right direction, and so is Kawhi. It's just been taking a little bit longer."

Parker has been practicing with the Spurs G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, as he continues to work through his rehab. According to coach Popovich, Parker will need a few more weeks before being cleared, so it seems likely he'll be out until late November at the earliest. Still, the fact that Parker is going through five-on-five work is encouraging and it appears he's finally nearing the end of his recovery from the ruptured quad he suffered in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Rockets last season.