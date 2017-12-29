Spurs' Tony Parker: Tallies 14 points in return
Parker offered 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 win over the Knicks.
Parker received the night off Wednesday for rest but was right back to a full allotment of minutes Thursday. The 17-year veteran has five straight double-digit scoring efforts and has encouragingly been able to tolerate minute totals in the low-to-high 20s over that span without any setbacks. With back-to-back 14-point efforts and an apparent clean bill of health, Parker's fantasy value is trending in the right direction.
