Spurs' Tony Parker: Will be back in lineup Friday
Parker isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Suns.
Parker received the night off for rest Wednesday against the 76ers for load management purposes, but as expected, he'll rejoin the lineup ahead of Friday's contest. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup at point guard, which should push Dejounte Murray to the bench and to the back end of the team's regular rotation. Patty Mills could also lose a few minutes. In the six games prior to Wednesday's rest, Parker had averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 24.3 minutes.
