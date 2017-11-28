Spurs' Tony Parker: Will face 15-minute restriction for next few games

Parker will face a minutes restriction of around 15 minutes over the next two-to-three games, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Parker made his return to action Monday night against Dallas, replacing Patty Mills in the starting five and playing 14 minutes. He finished withs six points (3-7 FG) and four assists, while notching a plus/minus rating of plus-nine. Expect Parker to remain limited through at least the rest of the week, which includes a pair of home-and-home matchups with the Grizzlies.