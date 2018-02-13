Play

Spurs' Tony Parker: Will play Monday

Parker (back) will play Monday against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Parker sat out of the Spurs last game with a sore back, however he will be available to play Monday. Since January 2, Parker is averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 assists over 20.4 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories