Spurs' Tony Parker: Will play Monday
Parker (back) will play Monday against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Parker sat out of the Spurs last game with a sore back, however he will be available to play Monday. Since January 2, Parker is averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 assists over 20.4 minutes.
