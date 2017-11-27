Spurs' Tony Parker: Will play Monday, could have minutes limit

Parker (quad) said he may be on a minutes limit Monday against the Mavericks, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Perhaps the bigger story here is that Parker confirmed he'll make his season debut after missing the first month-plus of the regular season following a lengthy recovery from a torn quad. The veteran said he's unsure if he'll face a minutes restriction Monday, but whether or not that's the case, Parker isn't likely to immediately see significant minutes. Even when fully healthy last season, Parker rarely saw more than 30 minutes in a game and was often capped in the low-to-mid 20s. Parker's return could cut into the playing time of both Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills, so how coach Gregg Popovich uses the three point guard is certainly something to keep an eye on, from a fantasy perspective.