Spurs' Tony Parker: Won't play Wednesday

Parker will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to injury management purposes.

With the Spurs on the second half of a back-to-back set, the coaching staff will opt to have Parker sit out for rest. As a result, Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray will likely see the bulk of the work at point guard.

