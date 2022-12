Jones totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 loss to the Thunder.

Jones struggled to lock in from beyond the arc, but he managed to score in double digits for his fifth straight contest. He's been able to contribute across the board during this stretch, averaging 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals to go with 14.6 points per game.