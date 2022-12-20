Jones ended with 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 124-105 victory over the Rockets.

Jones doesn't typically light it up in any particular column, but he's proven to be a stable source of production in scoring, assists, rebounding and steals. Jones' backcourt fantasy value is hamstrung by his inability to connect from deep consistently, but managers who have bountiful shooting could look to Jones for production in other areas.