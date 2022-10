Jones totaled 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over Utah.

Jones provided another steady performance Tuesday, giving managers a glimpse of what to expect this season. If there was anything to complain about, it would be that his assist numbers have been down a fraction when compared to popular thinking. He is locked in as the starting point guard and should be a nice target toward the back end of drafts.