Jones finished Thursday's 129-127 win over the Trail Blazers with 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Since returning from a one-game absence, Jones has scored in double figures in seven straight games and notched three double-doubles, including one triple-double. During that stretch, the third-year point guard has averaged 14.7 points, 8.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.4 minutes with 54/50/86 shooting splits.