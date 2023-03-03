Jones (foot) tallied two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes in Thursday's 110-99 win over the Pacers.

Playing for just the second time in 11 games after missing time with a nagging left foot injury, Jones appeared off the bench for the first time all season. The move to the second unit might have been designed to manage Jones' minutes, and until he gets fully ramped back up from the injury, the 23-year-old point guard may continue to serve in a backup capacity behind Devonte' Graham for the next several games. Jones may have some appeal as a streaming option for assists and steals, but until he settles back into a consistent 30-minute role, he probably doesn't need to be viewed as a must-roster fantasy option.