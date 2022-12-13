Jones logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 112-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Jones is not on the same level as Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell when it comes to offensive importance and scoring consistency, but the former Duke product has looked good of late, with 10 or more points in all but one of his previous eight outings. The fact that he's also recorded two or more steals six times in that span suggests he's doing more than just putting points on the board, and this makes the Spurs floor general a decent option in most fantasy formats. He's averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game during that eight-game span.