Jones amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 137-93 loss to the Celtics.

Jones shined on both ends of the floor Sunday, finishing as one of four Spurs in double figures in scoring while posting a team-high-tying assist total and a team-high steals mark in the loss. Jones has surpassed the double-digit scoring milestone in seven of his last 10 outings.