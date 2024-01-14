Jones produced 30 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 loss to the Bulls.

Jones posted a career-high 30 points, with Saturday's boom marking the third 25-point game across his four-year career thus far. He delivered 20 points in the first half after entering the contest with 18 points being his previous game-high this season. Jones is averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in five contests since rejoining the starting lineup, and while he's still connecting on just 27.0 percent of his threes, he ranks in the 89th percentile among all rim finishers by converting 70.6 percent of his attempts at the basket this season.