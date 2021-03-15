Jones supplied eight points (4-8 FG) and three assists across 17 minutes Sunday in a 134-99 loss to the Sixers.

The Sixers established a commanding lead, which allowed backups like Jones to play more than usual. He took advantage of said opportunity by distributing multiple assists for the first time in his NBA career. Jones is not expected to provide much output unless veterans Dejounte Murray or Patty Mills are hurt. Even under those circumstances, the rookie will unlikely supply meaningful value.