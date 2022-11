Jones ended Saturday's 119-97 loss to the Clippers with six points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Jones didn't score enough to get a double-double but his 10 assists is definitely on the high end of what he's provided in the category. Replacing someone like Dejounte Murray is no easy task, and while Jones hasn't come close to that kind of production, he's the Spurs' best option at the point right now, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.