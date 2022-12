Jones racked up 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 133-113 loss to Orlando.

Jones is not one of the top offensive threats for the Spurs on a game-to-game basis, but he's posted solid numbers so far in recent weeks. He has scored in double digits in all but two of his December outings, averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 10 contests.