Jones totaled 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 121-109 victory over Detroit.

The Spurs were without Devin Vassell to start Friday's contest, and lost Keldon Johnson to a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Jones stepped up in a big way, pouring in 25 points, one shy of his season high. He has now hit double-digit points in nine of his last ten games.