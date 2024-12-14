Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Jones sustained a left shoulder sprain in the 127-125 win over the Kings on Dec. 1, and while he was expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, it seems he might return earlier than initially expected. Jones has been a serviceable backup at point guard for the Spurs, averaging 4.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game. Despite his steady role in the rotation, Jones isn't expected to have a sizable role in most fantasy formats.