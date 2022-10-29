Jones racked up 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 129-124 win over the Bulls.

Jones matched his season-high with eight assists, leading the Spurs to an unexpected victory. With news that Josh Primo has been waived, Jones now has a clear runway to minutes moving forward. A borderline top-80 player thus far, he should continue to be an elite source of assists and steals, making him a solid mid-round guy the rest of the way.