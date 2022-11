Jones totaled 23 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 143-138 loss to the Lakers.

Jones recorded a season-high 13 assists on the way to his second double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. His scoring production had been inconsistent at best earlier in the month, but he's now managed to score in double figures in three of his last four games and is averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 boards, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals over this span.