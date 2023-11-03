Jones provided 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 132-121 win over Phoenix.

With Devin Vassell (groin) limited to just 17 minutes Thursday, Jones stepped into a bigger role in the Spurs' offense and delivered his first double-double of the season. The fourth-year guard could move into the starting five should Vassell miss additional time, but even if coach Gregg Popovich elects to keep Jones as the floor general for the second unit, his production would likely increase in Vassell's absence.