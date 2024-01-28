Jones accumulated 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and 11 assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Timberwolves.

The fourth-year point guard dished double-digit assists for the fourth time in his last seven games, and the Spurs' offense is suddenly clicking with Jones as its floor general. Since moving into the starting lineup in early January, he's averaging 13.2 points, 7.4 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.0 threes over his last 12 games, and San Antonio has averaged 118.1 points in those contests.