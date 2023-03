Jones closed with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 136-124 loss to the Wizards.

This was the third game of Jones' career with at least 12 assists, and he finished just one dime shy of his career best. Jones has missed three of the past eight games for the Spurs, and with his team prioritizing health and development over wins, we can probably expect him to sit out additional games going forward.