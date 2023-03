Jones (foot) has been downgraded to out Tuesday against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This will be Jones' ninth game on the shelf out of the last 10 games. Coach Gregg Popovich sounded optimistic about Jones returning Tuesday when talking about him before the game, but the point guard was ruled out after trying to go through warmups. Malaki Branham and Devonte' Graham will hold down the fort once again.